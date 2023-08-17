In the afternoon, we drove Last Dollar Road, a scenic off-road trail that Colorado.com describes in a way that allllmost does it justice, but at least gives it context:

Bumpy, colorful, vast and adventurous, this hidden dirt road in historic ranching country gives stunning rewards for those willing the take the time to get around the bend. As Last Dollar Road winds through a low valley surrounded by jagged peaks and deep-blue skies, each bend delivers jaw-dropping scenery. At one turn you’ll find yourself in a cathedral of sun-bathed aspens; at another, a flat vista with views of a quilt-like terrain of furry pines and aspens; turn again, and you’re in a wide-open grassy field, where pristine nature is the only thing between you and the San Juan Mountains. When this road was a mining supply route in the 1800s, the workers probably weren’t too enthusiastic about its sharp turns and bumpy patches. But today, travelers have a whole different attitude. Thrill seekers (and confident drivers) boldly take on Last Dollar with enthusiasm. Like the infamous Road to Hana in Hawaii, Last Dollar Road can be a bit of a challenge (even impassible after a heavy rain), but is completely worth the trek.

Rain had been heavy this past year. And so, unlike previous treks, the road was rutted out, ridges and dips. Even so, I drove for the latter portion of the ride. Every time I get behind the wheel, there was some absurd challenge around the corner: the opposing car, the tightest turn, the deepest rut.

From the precipice of a cliff, I looked down at the hills and valleys, carpet of green and blues.

I envied the animals. To the backdrop of gorgeous mountains, there were deer and chickens and cows and horses. At one of the coops, a chicken singled me out and followed me around! At the exit, there were cows gathered around a watering hole. They moo’d at the drone.

Mooooo.