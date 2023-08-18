Mesa Verde National Park, dating back A.D 500, housed the cliff dwellings that the Ancient Puebloans had lived in.

As we descended from Telluride, so did the heat. Soon, the mountains were in the far distance. The plains in-between were blanketed in a familiar heat.

The highlight of getting to the park? Satisfying my sudden craving for gas station food. After talking about gas station food for hours, a pristine station popped up, right at the foot of Mesa Verde National Park. I devoured it.

Mesa Verde was red and arid. The Ancient Puebloans had lived in the area for 700 years, until they mysteriously up and left for New Mexico and Arizona.

Carved in the side of the canyons were box-like structures. From a distance, I marveled at the detail and structural integrity – I have a hard time imagining anything built in 2021 aging well. Similar to the Rocky Mountain National Park, there was a vast tree of blackened trees – the area was prone to fires and lightning strikes.

From a vantage point, a now-defunct road, you could see Arizona and Utah in the distance.