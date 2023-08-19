Telluride was a small, idyllic town. The houses were a pastelly mix of cabincore and warmth. Everybody seemed to know each other. The town seemed alive. Children played in the creek, dog left sticks behind, bicyclists zipped thru trails.

Teen skaters taught kids skaters to skate, while other kids hopped on bikes and say things like “Gotta go to supper, see ya tomorrow, Sally!” Dads gathered by the river, wearing caps and aviators. On the search for ice cream, we overheard a cop telling a teen, “you have a bright future, kid.”

Small town niceties come at a price. When I looked up the average cost of a house in Telluride, Zillow spat out $1.8 million, while other sites ranged from $2 million to $6 million.

Instead of ordering food at a restaurant, we stopped by the grocery store and bought steak and tiny potatoes (also known as nibbles). We ate dinner on the balcony overlooking the town and mountaintops.