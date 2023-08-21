August Diaries

August 21st, 2023

Sometimes I read about these wild political conspiracy bents, and I can’t help but think to myself: if only one could channel the vigor, imagination, passion, dedication, time, behavioral shift, persuasive capacities, and technological savviness in other outlets to make, like, a positive impact. I don’t know – writing novels or creating films or making songs or studying philosophy or testing scientific theories. I mean, the time and energy is there. The creativity is there. The imagination is there. Now if we could only channel it towards…productivity….

August 20th, 2023

After spending a total of 9+ hours around human beans this weekend, I am spent. My introvert batteries are completely drained. We all hung out and wandered around IKEA – yes, IKEA. I was too exhausted afterwards, so I rainchecked on the guitar jam sesh.

Tiredness tends to hit around the 3 hour mark. It’s always been this way. I have a strict upper limit on how much time I can be around people before I start to feel full-body exhaustion. Like that song Bubbly: it starts in my toes. Except the Bubbly is going away. Then I need to be alone for the next few hours. Sometimes days. The more interactive and sensory-overloady it is (i.e club, party, brand new people) the less time I have to socialize. It’s the introvert build. I try really hard to maintain a friendly exterior, but sometimes I find immense relief in going to the bathroom and pausing for a few minutes, or simply scrolling my phone so I look busy. In reality, I’m trying to gather internal energy that I can expend around others. Otherwise, I get grey and snippy.

Friday was fun. T invited me to meet some of his friends. I thought his qualification bar was hilarious – that I was not an insert type of person/group here that I don’t even want to write out in case I get flagged. After some speculation, I had an intrusive thought: what it this was, in fact, the local consortium of -insert type of person/group here-? Fortunately, they were not. They were really sweet and creative and nice. They’re throwing a movie watch party next Saturday and invited me. I have this fear that suddenly they’ll come to their senses and hate me, even though we got along fine. I think I’ll bring snacks, like mochi or something, and make a card for the person inviting us. It’s a housewarming event.

We are throwing a goodbye party for C later this week. Suddenly, the invitation list has snowballed – which I also find really fucking funny. C has no clue. He’s out of town right now. It should be interesting. I mean, with groups, it’s all about the vibe, right? and it’s so interesting how every person brings their own ‘vibe.’ I wonder what C’s goodbye party ‘vibe’ will be. Ha! It’s karaoke, too, and I don’t sing, which makes me doubly nervous. But I feel comfy with most of them, so I shouldn’t worry too much. Hey, it’s just a party.

I should probably mentally prepare myself for this much social interaction later in the week. There’s also the art museum/session/maybe book club?? which I’m not even sure of anymore, because it’s the same day as the party and it sounds kind of tiring. You know what – I think I’ll go immerse myself in a videogame, actually, and recharge my lil’ introvert batteries before I give this any more thought. Otherwise, I’ll tire myself out more.

August 17th, 2023

Quite frankly I should not be this giddy texting a grown man about werewolves, but here we are. Jesus Christ. I feel like I Ubered straight from the funeral to the disco. This feels outta pocket disrespectful, and I am fully aware of that, but I also feel like I did not choose this ride??? Guess my only choice is to ride the wave.

On the other end, I feel guilty because – the person I handed my contact out to earlier – please don’t triple text, I don’t know how to say no. 😬

August 16th, 2023

Alphabet Soup

Spoke with M and spent some time studying her nose, feeling the wetness of mine. Afterwards, I went to the skating rink. Last week I went skating and my legs screamed for days. I might make this a weekly thing. Especially if I can evade traffic.

Tonight I may be going to trivia. N invited me a few weeks back. After S made a call for help, R attended. I will probably know none of the answers, but I enjoy hearing the questions and feeling totally dumb. I said I was going to get a big book of trivia, but I haven’t. So remind me to do that when I leave the coffeeshop.

T invited me to hang out with some of his art friends on Friday. Last Saturday, I invited T to a Mandarin speaking event. It was fun. I might go again this Saturday, but a part of me regrets handing out my number to someone at the last minute in an effort to be friendly. I didn’t actually mean for the person to text me, but how could I politely decline?

And then, of course, there is Sunday, where we’ll draw and cook and make music. I believe C will be out of town, but he’ll be back next week, and we made plans to go to the art museum. Traffic may be hell that day, but the weather should look a lot better. A welcome reprieve from the blistering sun sheesh.

These people literally fell from the fucking sky. All of them. Every single letter. Identities of alphabet soup. One day I will look back and recognize none of the letters, because that’s what happens nowadays when I read old entries. I don’t know who I’m talking about or what. Who is Y? Who is B? Who is H? But in this moment, as I type this, I know who they are. And they’re really cool, and I’m grateful to know them.