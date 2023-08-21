High of Uncertainty

Lately I’ve been thinking about the nature of uncertainty. Namely, that uncertainty in it of itself is not a bad thing. Rather, it is the significance we attach to uncertainty that makes us respond the way we do: fear (bad), anticipation (good), or both.

For instance. I’ve been babbling a lot about my love for horror and roller coasters. I realized that the high is related to the fear is related to the uncertainty. I don’t know if a monster will pop out from the corner, I don’t know if the leading cast will escape the vampire, I don’t know when or if the coaster will drop. But I anticipate it will, or it won’t, or it will – I don’t know. And that’s what makes it fun. Who wants to walk through a haunted house with all the lights on?

In the context of my current headspace, I find myself wired to uncertainty. Rather than leaning away from it, I am leaning into it. And when I ask myself why I’m leaning into it, the answer is simple: because it feels good. Because it feels good not to know, and because it feels good to think “maybe, but maybe not.” Because it feels good to have no idea what the outcome might be – today, this weekend, or next month. All uncertainty is is: I don’t know. But when my mind assigns a positive meaning to a technically neutral uncertainty, it starts pumping dopamine. Sometimes I ask myself, what if I knew, for certain, about x, y, or z? And I shuddered. That part isn’t fun. Sometimes knowing is the hard part. When you don’t know, you feel a strange, dangerous, and occasionally magical thing: hope.

And having spent an unhealthy amount of time ruminating on uncertainty, and being deeply affected by it, this realization has come with relief.

The wildest part about uncertainty is that we think we don’t know, but also that we think we’ve considered all the things we might know. We assume all the paths that might pan out. And then life whacks you with an actual pan and directs you onto a path you didn’t even know existed. It’s like playing 6D chess and then being ushered into the 10th dimension. It’s like trying to map a route and veering off the map itself. It’s like trying to play God and being reminded, again and again, that you can’t, and nobody can, but that isn’t always a bad thing. Not knowing isn’t always a horror-filled state, and uncertainty does not always lead to fear. Sometimes it leads to an addictive high. Sometimes it leads to a rose-hued hope. Uncertainty itself is just uncertainty – neither good nor bad. It just is.