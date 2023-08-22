August Diaries

August 22nd, 2023

At the cafe studying Mandarin Chinese. My friend lent me his textbooks from college. Which is a really kind gesture, first of all. 🥺 Secondly, after he said that he learned Mandarin as an adult – with no prior knowledge – my excuses had no leg to stand on. I always think: adults can’t properly learn new languages, and I am an adult. Therefore, I will never properly learn my native language.

And that’s just not true. While I probably don’t have the advantage of a 3 year old, whose mind is absorbent and soft, I have the time and motivation of a twenty something year old. Also, I can speak, I can understand. My friend blushed when I said it, but I meant it, with the aggressive comparison-heavy vibe of a parent: if Billy can do it, so can I. See? Billy can do xyz. Why can’t I?

–

A few minutes after writing that, a random man showed up at my coffee table and asked if I could take a look at his logo.

For his Mandarin business?

Cue the next two hours of realizing I attended the school that he was teaching at; I was self-studying Mandarin as he founded a business on teaching Mandarin; he had grown up in New York and I had recently fallen in love with it, etc. etc. etc.

At that moment, I was also texting my other two teacher friends. I think I attract/am attracted to teacher and artist/creative types. However, I am a corporate shill.

Anyways. Coincidences are wild. Afterwards, he sent me some helpful resources and offered to practice Mandarin. But I’m kind of tired and said maybe next week. I don’t know. He seemed like an alright person.

There was also someone else who messaged me earlier asking if I wanted to study Mandarin. But I got a little uncomfy, so hard no to that.

I guess when it rains, it pours? Now I really have no reason not to practice the language. Ha.

August 21st, 2023

Even though Ariana Grande essentially wrecked a home by stealing the married leading actor of Spongebob that recently had a baby with his new wife, consumerism is consumerism, and I found myself at Ulta today, sampling her perfume. I did a cursory search on Reddit for top perfumes. ‘Cloud’ kept popping up. I was pleased to see that ‘Cloud’ was available everywhere – meaning, no need to traipse to the mall and back just for a sampler. I haven’t decided yet, since I’m sensitive to smells. But, I don’t know, I also want to, like, not be gross.

August 20th, 2023

After spending a total of 9+ hours around human beans this weekend, I am spent. My introvert batteries are completely drained. We all hung out and wandered around IKEA – yes, IKEA. I was too exhausted afterwards, so I rainchecked on the guitar jam sesh.

Tiredness tends to hit around the 3 hour mark. It’s always been this way. I have a strict upper limit on how much time I can be around people before I start to feel full-body exhaustion. Like that song Bubbly: it starts in my toes. Except the Bubbly is going away. Then I need to be alone for the next few hours. Sometimes days. The more interactive and sensory-overloady it is (i.e club, party, brand new people) the less time I have to socialize. It’s the introvert build. I try really hard to maintain a friendly exterior, but sometimes I find immense relief in going to the bathroom and pausing for a few minutes, or simply scrolling my phone so I look busy. In reality, I’m trying to gather internal energy that I can expend around others. Otherwise, I get grey and snippy.

Friday was fun. T invited me to meet some of his friends. I thought his qualification bar was hilarious – that I was not an insert type of person/group here that I don’t even want to write out in case I get flagged. After some speculation, I had an intrusive thought: what it this was, in fact, the local consortium of -insert type of person/group here-? Fortunately, they were not. They were really sweet and creative and nice. They’re throwing a movie watch party next Saturday and invited me. I have this fear that suddenly they’ll come to their senses and hate me, even though we got along fine. I think I’ll bring snacks, like mochi or something, and make a card for the person inviting us. It’s a housewarming event.

We are throwing a goodbye party for C later this week. Suddenly, the invitation list has snowballed – which I also find really fucking funny. C has no clue. He’s out of town right now. It should be interesting. I mean, with groups, it’s all about the vibe, right? and it’s so interesting how every person brings their own ‘vibe.’ I wonder what C’s goodbye party ‘vibe’ will be. Ha! It’s karaoke, too, and I don’t sing, which makes me doubly nervous. But I feel comfy with most of them, so I shouldn’t worry too much. Hey, it’s just a party.

I should probably mentally prepare myself for this much social interaction later in the week. There’s also the art museum/session/maybe book club?? which I’m not even sure of anymore, because it’s the same day as the party and it sounds kind of tiring. You know what – I think I’ll go immerse myself in a videogame, actually, and recharge my lil’ introvert batteries before I give this any more thought. Otherwise, I’ll tire myself out more.

August 17th, 2023

Quite frankly I should not be this giddy texting a grown man about werewolves, but here we are. Jesus Christ. I feel like I Ubered straight from the funeral to the disco. This feels outta pocket disrespectful, and I am fully aware of that, but I also feel like I did not choose this ride??? Guess my only choice is to ride the wave.

On the other end, I feel guilty because – the person I handed my contact out to earlier – please don’t triple text, I don’t know how to say no. 😬

August 16th, 2023

Alphabet Soup

Spoke with M and spent some time studying her nose, feeling the wetness of mine. Afterwards, I went to the skating rink. Last week I went skating and my legs screamed for days. I might make this a weekly thing. Especially if I can evade traffic.

Tonight I may be going to trivia. N invited me a few weeks back. After S made a call for help, R attended. I will probably know none of the answers, but I enjoy hearing the questions and feeling totally dumb. I said I was going to get a big book of trivia, but I haven’t. So remind me to do that when I leave the coffeeshop.

T invited me to hang out with some of his art friends on Friday. Last Saturday, I invited T to a Mandarin speaking event. It was fun. I might go again this Saturday, but a part of me regrets handing out my number to someone at the last minute in an effort to be friendly. I didn’t actually mean for the person to text me, but how could I politely decline?

And then, of course, there is Sunday, where we’ll draw and cook and make music. I believe C will be out of town, but he’ll be back next week, and we made plans to go to the art museum. Traffic may be hell that day, but the weather should look a lot better. A welcome reprieve from the blistering sun sheesh.

These people literally fell from the fucking sky. All of them. Every single letter. Identities of alphabet soup. One day I will look back and recognize none of the letters, because that’s what happens nowadays when I read old entries. I don’t know who I’m talking about or what. Who is Y? Who is B? Who is H? But in this moment, as I type this, I know who they are. And they’re really cool, and I’m grateful to know them.