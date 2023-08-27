August Diaries

August 26th, 2023

Well, that was a lot more fun than I expected. Not that I expected it to be not fun. But after making the wrong exit and getting honked at on the highway, I was having second thoughts about attending the Chinese discussion group on a regular basis. It ended up being pretty interesting.

T met me at the main entrance, and we walked into a room with gentle Skinny Love playing in the background. For the next two hours, I listened to the speaker wax literal poetry over Bon Iver’s album and sing a few snippets of his own. When he ended with: Emma was not a person, but rather, a place within all of us, a place of pain and suffering, I was nearly moved to tears. You can’t just do that to me on a Saturday afternoon.

Finding a group where I feel comfortable with the language level has been challenging. My comprehension is good, I can speak, but I can’t read or write. I’m like an observant infant who understands the adults, but cannot babble properly or read street signs. My brain will translate things pretty quickly into English, even if I can’t do it the other way around. So this group, I hope, will help me with comprehending topics beyond the day-to-day, branching out into topics like music! and movies! and finance! and philosophy! which is what I’m looking for.

Afterwards, it was S’s shebang. Everyone was bringing food, so we popped on over to H Mart. I’ve been forgetting to eat lately, and the thought of pizza made me feel sick. In the end, T got grapes and I got pocky and we both got little paper bags of Korean sweet potatoes, which we then devoured in the parking lot to My Chemical Romance. We showed up unfashionably late to the party, and then the Titanic watching began.

I don’t even want to get started on the level of stress that that movie took me. I know basically two things about the Titanic movie: the first is that there’s a ship, and the second is that it sunk. That’s about the extent of my knowledge. Spoiler alert! There are people left out to freeze, there is a blatant shoot out, there is a fierce love triangle, there is an abusive husband, there is window-fogging copulation, there are children sleeping to death, there are themes of race and class and discrimination, there are handcuffs, there are pistols, there are – I mean, at this point, what isn’t in the Titanic? I thought I would be bored over a movie so long- instead,I was at the literal edge of my seat for all 3.5 hours.

August 25th, 2023

Feeling pretty excited for tonight. It’s been a hot minute since I’ve been to a party – thanks COVID and anti-social tendencies – but I like good gatherings and I cannot lie. As usual, I feel gratitude towards N for gathering us youngin’s and setting this type of stuff up. He would probably hate it if I told him this, but he gives such Responsible Dad vibes. In the best way possible, of course.

To capture le party, I was debating between an old 00’s digital camera (the type that Gen Z has revitalized, which captured all my embarrassing Myspace photos) and the Fujifilm. The Fujifilm carries more risk, since there will be food and song. Buuuut it carries more reward. Also, it will probably be a dimly lit room. I decided on the Fujifilm, auto pancake lens, and flash filter, so I can try out some lighting effects.

August 24th, 2023

Every time I try bike shorts, it’s clear that they don’t work me on. At this point, I will MAKE these shorts work for me. 💀

Went to the mall this evening. Talked to M. In the afternoon, I felt a little disgusted after the person-whom-I-should-have-not-have-given-my-number-to entirely disregarded the whole ignoring-him-six-times-thing. It just felt progressively grosser and grosser – the ick factor was high. So I went straight to ChatGPT to pen a firm text.

I guess meeting new people is hit or miss. Luckily, it’s mostly been hits. But there will be misses. Oh, well. Such is life.

August 23rd, 2023

Drove into the city and took photographs with C at the art museum! God, it was so fun. I never imagined that the museum, of all places, would be so peaceful on a Wednesday afternoon. I guess most people don’t think: I should go to the art museum on Wednesday. They’re probably being responsible, like being at school or going to work.

So then you have elderly folk at the museum cafe and people like me and C. We carried our Fujifilm cameras around. He’s the first person I’ve met with a Fujifilm! I taught him how to program the FujiXWeekly recipes and he was off to the races. “Oh, they ate,” he said, photographing an ancient Indian shrine from thirty angles.

I forgot how camera-shy I was until he kept trying to take photos of me, and I kept covering my face. Finally, after a successful few photos, he cried: you look sixteen!

After the museum closed, we hung out at the park, flipped through an Annie Leibovitz book, and wandered through a glitzy building. I’m sure we looked odd, these two casually-dressed kid-looking folk with cameras slung around their necks. It was really lowkey, and despite having hung out for 3ish hours, it felt really brief, like only 45 minutes or so had passed. So we made plans to do this again next week, and to check out another museum.

A funny little coincidence: last night, I was playing guitar – specifically, the song West Coast by Lana Del Rey – and watching Romeo and Juliet (1996). Today, I mentioned offhand that I was watching Romeo and Juliet. To which C responded: there’s an amazing mix to West Coast by Lana Del Rey with Romeo and Juliet movie snippets! I told him how I was literally playing the song last night. And how I was literally watching the movie last night. He said he didn’t believe in coincidences. And you know what? I don’t believe in them either.

August 22nd, 2023

At the cafe studying Mandarin Chinese. My friend lent me his textbooks from college. Which is a really kind gesture, first of all. 🥺 Secondly, after he said that he learned Mandarin as an adult – with no prior knowledge – my excuses had no leg to stand on. I always think: adults can’t properly learn new languages, and I am an adult. Therefore, I will never properly learn my native language.

And that’s just not true. While I probably don’t have the advantage of a 3 year old, whose mind is absorbent and soft, I have the time and motivation of a twenty something year old. Also, I can speak, I can understand. My friend blushed when I said it, but I meant it, with the aggressive comparison-heavy vibe of a parent: if Billy can do it, so can I. See? Billy can do xyz. Why can’t I?

–

A few minutes after writing that, a random man showed up at my coffee table and asked if I could take a look at his logo.

For his Mandarin education business?!

Cue the next two hours of realizing I attended the school that he was teaching at; I was self-studying Mandarin as he founded a business on teaching Mandarin; he had grown up in New York and I had recently fallen in love with it, etc. etc. etc. At that moment, I was also texting my other two teacher friends. I think I attract/am attracted to teacher and artist/creative types. However, I am a corporate shill.

Anyways. Coincidences are wild. Afterwards, he sent me some helpful resources and offered to practice Mandarin. But I’m kind of tired and said maybe next week. I don’t know. He seemed like an alright person.

There was also someone else who messaged me earlier asking if I wanted to study Mandarin. But I got a little uncomfy, so hard no to that.

I guess when it rains, it pours? Now I really have no reason not to practice the language. Ha.

August 21st, 2023

Even though Ariana Grande essentially wrecked a home by stealing the married leading actor of Spongebob that recently had a baby with his new wife, consumerism is consumerism, and I found myself at Ulta today, sampling her perfume. I did a cursory search on Reddit for top perfumes. ‘Cloud’ kept popping up. I was pleased to see that ‘Cloud’ was available everywhere – meaning, no need to traipse to the mall and back just for a sampler. I haven’t decided yet, since I’m sensitive to smells. But, I don’t know, I also want to, like, not be gross.

August 20th, 2023

After spending a total of 9+ hours around human beans this weekend, I am spent. My introvert batteries are completely drained. We all hung out and wandered around IKEA – yes, IKEA. I was too exhausted afterwards, so I rainchecked on the guitar jam sesh.

Tiredness tends to hit around the 3 hour mark. It’s always been this way. I have a strict upper limit on how much time I can be around people before I start to feel full-body exhaustion. Like that song Bubbly: it starts in my toes. Except the Bubbly is going away. Then I need to be alone for the next few hours. Sometimes days. The more interactive and sensory-overloady it is (i.e club, party, brand new people) the less time I have to socialize. It’s the introvert build. I try really hard to maintain a friendly exterior, but sometimes I find immense relief in going to the bathroom and pausing for a few minutes, or simply scrolling my phone so I look busy. In reality, I’m trying to gather internal energy that I can expend around others. Otherwise, I get grey and snippy.

Friday was fun. T invited me to meet some of his friends. I thought his qualification bar was hilarious – that I was not an insert type of person/group here that I don’t even want to write out in case I get flagged. After some speculation, I had an intrusive thought: what it this was, in fact, the local consortium of -insert type of person/group here-? Fortunately, they were not. They were really sweet and creative and nice. They’re throwing a movie watch party next Saturday and invited me. I have this fear that suddenly they’ll come to their senses and hate me, even though we got along fine. I think I’ll bring snacks, like mochi or something, and make a card for the person inviting us. It’s a housewarming event.

We are throwing a goodbye party for C later this week. Suddenly, the invitation list has snowballed – which I also find really fucking funny. C has no clue. He’s out of town right now. It should be interesting. I mean, with groups, it’s all about the vibe, right? and it’s so interesting how every person brings their own ‘vibe.’ I wonder what C’s goodbye party ‘vibe’ will be. Ha! It’s karaoke, too, and I don’t sing, which makes me doubly nervous. But I feel comfy with most of them, so I shouldn’t worry too much. Hey, it’s just a party.

August 17th, 2023

Quite frankly I should not be this giddy texting a grown man about werewolves, but here we are. Jesus Christ. I feel like I Ubered straight from the funeral to the disco. This feels outta pocket disrespectful, and I am fully aware of that, but I also feel like I did not choose this ride??? Guess my only choice is to ride the wave.

On the other end, I feel guilty because – the person I handed my contact out to earlier – please don’t triple text, I don’t know how to say no. 😬

August 16th, 2023

Alphabet Soup

Spoke with M and spent some time studying her nose, feeling the wetness of mine. Afterwards, I went to the skating rink. Last week I went skating and my legs screamed for days. I might make this a weekly thing. Especially if I can evade traffic.

Tonight I may be going to trivia. N invited me a few weeks back. After S made a call for help, R attended. I will probably know none of the answers, but I enjoy hearing the questions and feeling totally dumb. I said I was going to get a big book of trivia, but I haven’t. So remind me to do that when I leave the coffeeshop.

Last Saturday, I invited T to a Mandarin speaking event. It was fun. I might go again this Saturday, but a part of me regrets handing out my number to someone at the last minute in an effort to be friendly. I didn’t actually mean for the person to text me, but how could I politely decline?

And then, of course, there is Sunday, where we’ll draw and cook and make music. I believe C will be out of town, but he’ll be back next week, and we made plans to go to the art museum. Traffic may be hell that day, but the weather should look a lot better. A welcome reprieve from the blistering sun sheesh.

These people literally fell from the fucking sky. All of them. Every single letter. Identities of alphabet soup. One day I will look back and recognize none of the letters, because that’s what happens nowadays when I read old entries. I don’t know who I’m talking about or what. Who is Y? Who is B? Who is H? But in this moment, as I type this, I know who they are. And they’re really cool, and I’m grateful to know them.