2023 Reading Challenge

In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.
It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!
For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5. I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads.
Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!
August 28th, 2023 Update
It’s been a minute since I’ve done any book updates. I’ve slowed down somewhat on reading. Currently at book #33. Nothing stands out. The book by Lieberman ended up being too dense and heavy on biology, so I went ahead and returned it. Neuroscience was always my pain point in learning Psychology.
June 14th, 2023 Update
Yesterday I fixed my makeup and did my hair and pranced on over to renew my library card because I lead an exciting life. On the way out, I scanned the aisle. One title caught my eye: Malady of the Mind, Schizophrenia and The Path to Prevention, written by Jeffrey Lieberman.
Next thing I knew, I was 65 pages in.
Of all the disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder and Schizophrenia are the most “mysterious” to me. Schizophrenia and Borderline Personality Disorder have been, from my perspective, some of the least written on and least understood. Over the years, I’ve learned much more about Depression, Bipolar Disorder, and Psychopathy – whether it relates to symptoms or treatment or efficacy or severity, etc.
Surprisingly, this might be one of the most thorough – yet succinct – descriptions of psychology as a whole that I’ve ever read. I’ll admit I’m a bit wary of psychiatry, and what feels to be a narrow and prescriptive approach towards healing: medication. The way I see it, treatment towards psychological disorders exists on a spectrum – on the left is psychotherapy and psychoanalysis, on the right is medication and ECT. The former uses the mind to heal the mind; the latter uses the brain to heal the mind. The goal is the same, but the approach is not. And there’s definitely a little tension there, especially because the second group is within medicine, and medicine is rigorous and strict, and there’s rarely room for any kind of magic, even though I’d argue the mind needs some magic. That being said, I don’t think CBT is enough for severe cases of depression, and I don’t believe lithium should be overlooked by those with bipolar.
That’s me getting off topic. This is a great book, not only on the topic of schizophrenia, but psychology as a whole.
I was later disturbed to read about the chain of events tying in anti-psychotics, institutionalization, de-institutionalization, and homelessness.
Deinstitutionalization began in 1955 with the widespread introduction of chlorpromazine, commonly known as Thorazine, the first effective antipsychotic medication (to treat schizophrenia). Deinstitutionalization has two parts: the moving of the severely mentally ill out of the state institutions, and the closing of part or all of those institutions.
Most of those who were deinstitutionalized from the nation’s public psychiatric hospitals were severely mentally ill. Between 50 and 60 percent of them were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Another 10 to 15 percent were diagnosed with manic-depressive illness and severe depression. An additional 10 to 15 percent were diagnosed with organic brain diseases — epilepsy, strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain damage secondary to trauma.
Thus deinstitutionalization has helped create the mental illness crisis by discharging people from public psychiatric hospitals without ensuring that they received the medication and rehabilitation services necessary for them to live successfully in the community. Deinstitutionalization further exacerbated the situation because, once the public psychiatric beds had been closed, they were not available for people who later became mentally ill, and this situation continues up to the present. Consequently, approximately 2.2 million severely mentally ill people do not receive any psychiatric treatment.
Deinstitutionalization was based on the principle that severe mental illness should be treated in the least restrictive setting. As further defined by President Jimmy Carter’s Commission on Mental Health, this ideology rested on “the objective of maintaining the greatest degree of freedom, self-determination, autonomy, dignity, and integrity of body, mind, and spirit for the individual while he or she participates in treatment or receives services.”8 This is a laudable goal and for many, perhaps for the majority of those who are deinstitutionalized, it has been at least partially realized.
For a substantial minority, however, deinstitutionalization has been a psychiatric Titanic. Their lives are virtually devoid of “dignity” or “integrity of body, mind, and spirit.” “Self-determination” often means merely that the person has a choice of soup kitchens. The “least restrictive setting” frequently turns out to be a cardboard box, a jail cell, or a terror-filled existence plagued by both real and imaginary enemies.PBS, Deinstitutionalization: A Psychiatric Titanic
June 10th Update
Finished Tales for the Time Being. It’s one of the best books I’ve read in a long, long time – it’s somewhere up there with Pachinko and IQ84 and The Dutch House. It disguised complexity and magic and history! beneath a matter-of-fact 16 year old Japanese student writing in her diary. It somehow touched on – spoiler alert – suicide, bullying, military, WWII, depression, death, Buddhism, abuse, dot com bubble, 9/11, morality, Schrödinger’s cat, parenthood, loss of innocence, memory loss….it goes on and on and on.
May 15th Update
Read Interior Chinatown in Boston on the plane, as well as Opposite of Loneliness. Interior Chinatown was really good. As for the latter – I’m about 3/4 done. All I can think about is how it came to be published. The writer, who had just graduated and made a speech about the opposite of loneliness, died in a car crash several days later. She was riding high towards a career of literarydom, a post-college job at the New Yorker – her journey cut short by a boyfriend who fell asleep at the wheel in Massachusetts. A professor published her essays posthumously.
March 19th Update
Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke was an excellent graphic novel detailing the phenomenon, social impact and psychology of loneliness. In one chapter, it crawled down the horrifying experiments of Harlow’s monkeys, later delving into the psychologist’s own pathologies and loneliness. After reading that book, I felt a little hollow myself. I got up to leave the coffeeshop, and as I did, the person in front of me smiled and waved. I smiled and waved back. A random patron. Their wave brightened my day. I thought: that person has no idea.
I also thoroughly enjoyed The Art of Living by Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. There were a few quotes that I wanted to share in a separate blog entry. Feeling ‘passionate’ about ‘Stoicism’ sounds funny to me. I like the Stoics.
|Title and Author
|Month Read
|★
|#1
|Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang
|January
|3.0/5
|#2
|Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata
|February
|3.5/5
|#3
|The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
|February
|4.0/5
|#4
|Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke
|February
|4.5/5★
|#5
|The End of the Affair by Graham Greene
|February
|3.0/5
|#6
|How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
|February
|4.0/5
|#7
|One Friday in April: A Story of Suicide and Survival by Donald Antrim
|March
|3.0/5
|#8
|Her Body and Other Parties
|March
|3.0/5
|#9
|Free Will by Sam Harris
|March
|2.5/5
|#10
|Tokyo Ueno Station by Miri Yū
|March
|3.0/5
|#11
|The Art of Living by Epictetus
|March
|4.5/5★
|#12
|A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo García
|March
|3.5/5
|#13
|The Little Snake by A.L. Kennedy
|March
|4.0/5
|#14
|Tales from the Café by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
|April
|4.0/5
|#15
|Guantanamo Voices by Sarah Mirk
|April
|3.0/5
|#16
|Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong
|April
|2.5/5
|#17
|The Language of Tarot by Jeannie Reed
|April
|4.5/5★
|#18
|Foster by Claire Keegan
|April
|4.0/5
|#19
|How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada
|May
|3.5/5
|#20
|The Cook by Maylis de Kerangal
|May
|3.5/5
|#21
|Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
|May
|4.0/5
|#22
|The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan
|May
|2.5/5
|#23
|The Cockroach by Ian McEwan
|May
|1.0/5
|#24
|Small Things like These by Claire Keegan
|May
|3.0/5
|#25
|The Pearl by John Steinbeck
|May
|3.5/5
|#26
|My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout
|May
|4.0/5
|#27
|Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki
|June
|5.0/5★
|#28
|Heaven by Mieko Kawakami
|June
|3.5/5
|#29
|Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata
|July
|3.0/5
|#30
|Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
|July
|2.0/5
|#31
|Dust, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage by Anne Lamott
|August
|3.0/5
|#32
|Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami
|August
|4.0/5
|#33
|Learning to Talk by Hilary Mantel
|August
|2.0/5
5 thoughts on “2023 Reading Challenge”
So nice to hear that you too are taking the reading challenge! Welcome to the club!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Woot! Nice to meet another fellow Reading Challenge WordPresser 🙂 What’s your goal for the year?
LikeLike
In the last 4 or 5 years, my challenge has been to read at least 150 books per year.
I have always won the challenge, but I suppose that I have been helped by a reading routine that I have established, since when I was a boy, which gives me at least 3 reading hours per day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Almanack Of Naval Ravikant: A Guide to Wealth and Happiness
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the rec!
LikeLiked by 1 person