2023 Reading Challenge

In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.



It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!



For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5. I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads.

Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!

August 28th, 2023 Update

It’s been a minute since I’ve done any book updates. I’ve slowed down somewhat on reading. Currently at book #33. Nothing stands out. The book by Lieberman ended up being too dense and heavy on biology, so I went ahead and returned it. Neuroscience was always my pain point in learning Psychology.

June 14th, 2023 Update

Yesterday I fixed my makeup and did my hair and pranced on over to renew my library card because I lead an exciting life. On the way out, I scanned the aisle. One title caught my eye: Malady of the Mind, Schizophrenia and The Path to Prevention, written by Jeffrey Lieberman.

Next thing I knew, I was 65 pages in.

Of all the disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder and Schizophrenia are the most “mysterious” to me. Schizophrenia and Borderline Personality Disorder have been, from my perspective, some of the least written on and least understood. Over the years, I’ve learned much more about Depression, Bipolar Disorder, and Psychopathy – whether it relates to symptoms or treatment or efficacy or severity, etc.

Surprisingly, this might be one of the most thorough – yet succinct – descriptions of psychology as a whole that I’ve ever read. I’ll admit I’m a bit wary of psychiatry, and what feels to be a narrow and prescriptive approach towards healing: medication. The way I see it, treatment towards psychological disorders exists on a spectrum – on the left is psychotherapy and psychoanalysis, on the right is medication and ECT. The former uses the mind to heal the mind; the latter uses the brain to heal the mind. The goal is the same, but the approach is not. And there’s definitely a little tension there, especially because the second group is within medicine, and medicine is rigorous and strict, and there’s rarely room for any kind of magic, even though I’d argue the mind needs some magic. That being said, I don’t think CBT is enough for severe cases of depression, and I don’t believe lithium should be overlooked by those with bipolar.

That’s me getting off topic. This is a great book, not only on the topic of schizophrenia, but psychology as a whole.

I was later disturbed to read about the chain of events tying in anti-psychotics, institutionalization, de-institutionalization, and homelessness.

Deinstitutionalization began in 1955 with the widespread introduction of chlorpromazine, commonly known as Thorazine, the first effective antipsychotic medication (to treat schizophrenia). Deinstitutionalization has two parts: the moving of the severely mentally ill out of the state institutions, and the closing of part or all of those institutions. Most of those who were deinstitutionalized from the nation’s public psychiatric hospitals were severely mentally ill. Between 50 and 60 percent of them were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Another 10 to 15 percent were diagnosed with manic-depressive illness and severe depression. An additional 10 to 15 percent were diagnosed with organic brain diseases — epilepsy, strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain damage secondary to trauma. Thus deinstitutionalization has helped create the mental illness crisis by discharging people from public psychiatric hospitals without ensuring that they received the medication and rehabilitation services necessary for them to live successfully in the community. Deinstitutionalization further exacerbated the situation because, once the public psychiatric beds had been closed, they were not available for people who later became mentally ill, and this situation continues up to the present. Consequently, approximately 2.2 million severely mentally ill people do not receive any psychiatric treatment. Deinstitutionalization was based on the principle that severe mental illness should be treated in the least restrictive setting. As further defined by President Jimmy Carter’s Commission on Mental Health, this ideology rested on “the objective of maintaining the greatest degree of freedom, self-determination, autonomy, dignity, and integrity of body, mind, and spirit for the individual while he or she participates in treatment or receives services.”8 This is a laudable goal and for many, perhaps for the majority of those who are deinstitutionalized, it has been at least partially realized. For a substantial minority, however, deinstitutionalization has been a psychiatric Titanic. Their lives are virtually devoid of “dignity” or “integrity of body, mind, and spirit.” “Self-determination” often means merely that the person has a choice of soup kitchens. The “least restrictive setting” frequently turns out to be a cardboard box, a jail cell, or a terror-filled existence plagued by both real and imaginary enemies. PBS, Deinstitutionalization: A Psychiatric Titanic

June 10th Update

Finished Tales for the Time Being. It’s one of the best books I’ve read in a long, long time – it’s somewhere up there with Pachinko and IQ84 and The Dutch House. It disguised complexity and magic and history! beneath a matter-of-fact 16 year old Japanese student writing in her diary. It somehow touched on – spoiler alert – suicide, bullying, military, WWII, depression, death, Buddhism, abuse, dot com bubble, 9/11, morality, Schrödinger’s cat, parenthood, loss of innocence, memory loss….it goes on and on and on.

May 15th Update

Read Interior Chinatown in Boston on the plane, as well as Opposite of Loneliness. Interior Chinatown was really good. As for the latter – I’m about 3/4 done. All I can think about is how it came to be published. The writer, who had just graduated and made a speech about the opposite of loneliness, died in a car crash several days later. She was riding high towards a career of literarydom, a post-college job at the New Yorker – her journey cut short by a boyfriend who fell asleep at the wheel in Massachusetts. A professor published her essays posthumously.

March 19th Update

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke was an excellent graphic novel detailing the phenomenon, social impact and psychology of loneliness. In one chapter, it crawled down the horrifying experiments of Harlow’s monkeys, later delving into the psychologist’s own pathologies and loneliness. After reading that book, I felt a little hollow myself. I got up to leave the coffeeshop, and as I did, the person in front of me smiled and waved. I smiled and waved back. A random patron. Their wave brightened my day. I thought: that person has no idea.

I also thoroughly enjoyed The Art of Living by Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. There were a few quotes that I wanted to share in a separate blog entry. Feeling ‘passionate’ about ‘Stoicism’ sounds funny to me. I like the Stoics.

Title and Author Month Read ★ #1 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang January 3.0/5 #2 Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata February 3.5/5 #3 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa February 4.0/5 #4 Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke February 4.5/5★ #5 The End of the Affair by Graham Greene February 3.0/5 #6 How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz February 4.0/5 #7 One Friday in April: A Story of Suicide and Survival by Donald Antrim March 3.0/5 #8 Her Body and Other Parties March 3.0/5 #9 Free Will by Sam Harris March 2.5/5 #10 Tokyo Ueno Station by Miri Yū March 3.0/5 #11 The Art of Living by Epictetus March 4.5/5★ #12 A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo García March 3.5/5 #13 The Little Snake by A.L. Kennedy March 4.0/5 #14 Tales from the Café by Toshikazu Kawaguchi April 4.0/5 #15 Guantanamo Voices by Sarah Mirk April 3.0/5 #16 Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong April 2.5/5 #17 The Language of Tarot by Jeannie Reed April 4.5/5★ #18 Foster by Claire Keegan April 4.0/5 #19 How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada May 3.5/5 #20 The Cook by Maylis de Kerangal May 3.5/5 #21 Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu May 4.0/5 #22 The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan May 2.5/5 #23 The Cockroach by Ian McEwan May 1.0/5 #24 Small Things like These by Claire Keegan May 3.0/5 #25 The Pearl by John Steinbeck May 3.5/5 #26 My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout May 4.0/5 #27 Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki June 5.0/5★ #28 Heaven by Mieko Kawakami June 3.5/5 #29 Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata July 3.0/5 #30 Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom July 2.0/5 #31 Dust, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage by Anne Lamott August 3.0/5 #32 Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami August 4.0/5 #33 Learning to Talk by Hilary Mantel August 2.0/5